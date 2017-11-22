Peach Bums! Behati Prinsloo Shares a Cheeky Photo of Adam Levine and Daughter Dusty Rose

Adam Levine and his daughter Dusty Rose are just bumming around.

Behati Prinsloo shared a cheeky snap of her Maroon 5 husband and their 13-month-old daughter on Instagram on Tuesday.

The supermodel posted a photo of the two standing in no clothing with their backs toward the camera but covered up their behinds with a peach emoji.

“Same butt different,” the supermodel wrote in the caption.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2014 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, after getting engaged a year before — are expecting their second child together, another girl.

“It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” Levine, 38, revealed during an appearance that aired on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early November.

He went on to explain that he and Prinsloo both want a large family one day.

“I want a lot , I thrive in chaos,” Levine said, adding that his 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model wife feels the same. “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Prinsloo hasn’t been shy about documenting her growing belly on social media. Before heading out, she shared a video to her Instagram story showing off her body from all angles.

“Sup 27 weeks,” she captioned the clip

Dusty — who just celebrated her first birthday — has totally stolen her parents’ hearts in the year since she arrived.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” Prinsloo told PEOPLE in August of what surprised her most about becoming a mom.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she added. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

