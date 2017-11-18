Paleo “Pasta” Never Tasted So Good

If you have 10 minutes, pasta is a quick and filling go-to meal, especially in the colder months. But when you’re watching your carb intake or are following a gluten-free or Paleo diet, whole wheat pasta is off-limits, even though it’s healthy.

Here’s an equally satisfying, soft, and tender alternative that’s as easy to whip up as that bowl of spaghetti.

37181513



It’s made with carrot ribbons using a simple vegetable peeler, then sautéed with mushrooms, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil for a bowl that’s sure to satisfy your pasta cravings.

The carrots add a sweet twist to this traditional dish, but the marinara and cooked veggies make it taste like you always remember — and your tastebuds won’t miss a thing.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Paleo-Pasta-Recipe-Carrot-Fettuccine-32291365

