Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party

Kate Moss played disco ball at British Vogue’s December Issue party on Tuesday night in head-to-toe sequins. The fashion chameleon sported a bejeweled beret and a wealth of enthusiasm as she and her date, boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck, celebrated the start of new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s tenure at the magazine. British Vogue’s December issue sees model Adwoa Aboah gracing the cover, and Kate was spotted chatting up the model, as well as cozying up to Manolo Blahnik and sharing a dance with chef and model Lorraine Pascale. We can always count on Miss Moss to bring the party!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kate-Moss-British-Vogue-December-Issue-Dinner-44233893

Share

More Celebrity News: