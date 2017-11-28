Nick Lachey Seeking Justice for Employee Who Was Shot in the Face on Thanksgiving

Nick Lachey is doing his part to support his bar employee after she was shot in the face early Thanksgiving morning.

Ellie Richardson, a bartender at Lachey’s Cincinnati sports bar, was walking across the street when she was nearly hit by a van, a spokesperson for the Cincinnati Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Richardson, 27, and the driver got into a verbal argument before she was shot in the head by the driver at about 3 a.m. According to Fox 19, Richardson’s wound was non-life-threatening.

The spokesperson told PEOPLE authorities were still searching for the suspect, and identified the vehicle he was driving as a maroon Chevrolet Express 1500 conversion van.

The suspect is an African-American man of medium build with a slight beard and wearing glasses, the spokesperson said.

Lachey and his brother, Drew, have asked the public for help in donating to her medical expenses on YouCaring, which has so far raised $46,000.

“Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness,” Lachey tweeted on Friday. “Anyone with any information, help us find some justice.”

Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice. https://t.co/h4Yt6gorPm — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 24, 2017

Drew tweeted, “As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault. If u have any info about it please contact the authorities or u can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers.”

According to her YouCaring page, Richardson “sustained injuries to her face and jaw” but is in stable condition.

“It’s still unclear how long she’ll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail,” the page read. “Funds from this campaign will go toward her medical expenses and help support her and her family until she’s back on her feet. Any amount is sincerely appreciated, and we want this to reach as many people as possible so please feel free to share!”

Anyone with information about the crime or suspects can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

Via: http://people.com/music/nick-lachey-seeking-justice-for-employee-who-was-shot-in-the-face/

