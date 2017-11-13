NFL Player Marquise Goodwin Scores Touchdown Just Hours After Baby Boy’s Death

NFL player Marquise Goodwin played the hardest game of his life on Sunday afternoon, but it had nothing to do with the competition. Just hours before his team took on the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49er player lost his unborn son “due to some complications.” Marquise’s wife Morgan had to prematurely deliver their baby boy at 4am, and only hours later, Marquise was back on the field, where he scored an 83-yard touchdown that helped propel his team to a 31-21 win.

