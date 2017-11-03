‘My Baby’s Fly Like a Jet Stream’: Read All the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s New Love Song ‘Call It What You Want’

Taylor Swift dropped another love song off her album Reputation late Thursday night, and fans immediately went into a frenzy over the intimate track.

“Call It What You Want” appears to detail her courtship with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn and also references her drama-filled 2015 and her conscious decision to go under the radar for most of 2016.

The Grammy winner, 27, has been quietly dating Alwyn for about a year, and while her sultry hit “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous” both also appear to be about him, “Call” is the most revealing song yet.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift’s New Video for ‘…Ready for It?’

Read the full lyrics below to “Call It What You Want” below:

My castle crumbled overnight

I brought a knife to a gunfight

They took the crown but it’s alright

All the liars are calling me one

Nobody’s heard from me for months

I’m doing better than I ever was

Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

All my flowers grew back as thorns

Windows boarded up after the storm

He built a fire just to keep me warm

All the drama queens taking swings

All the jokers dressing up as kings

They fade to nothing when I look at him

And I know I make the same mistakes every time

Bridges burn, I never learn

At least I did one thing right, I did one thing right

I’m laughing with my lover

Making forts under covers

Trust him like a brother

Yeah, you know I did one thing right

Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night

Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

I want to wear his initial on a chain around my neck

Chain round my neck

Not because he owns me

But ’cause he really knows me

Which is more than they can say

I recall late November

Holding my breath, slowly I said “you don’t need to save me

But would you run away with me?”

Yes

My baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

Via: http://people.com/music/taylor-swift-call-it-what-you-want-lyrics/

Share

More Celebrity News: