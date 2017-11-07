Multiple Celebs Share Their Support For Meek Mill Following His Prison Sentence

Rapper Meek Mill was sentenced yesterday to a minimum of two to four years in prison for violating probation. As tough as this news may be for him, he has had a swarm of fellow celebrities who have spoken up on the matter in support of him, including Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and many more.

