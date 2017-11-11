Movies You Can Stream on Netflix With Your Kids For the 12 Days of Christmas

From crafting peppermint mochas to hanging Christmas ornaments on your tree, there are endless ways to get into the holiday spirit with your friends and family. But nothing beats a heartwarming Christmas movie to help you remember the true meaning of the holidays: spending time with your loved ones. With movies available to stream on Netflix, you won’t even need to start the car and bear the cold to go to the movies! For the 12 days of Christmas, we’ve rounded up a list of kid-friendly movies to watch on Netflix during the holidays, including yuletide staples like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas.

