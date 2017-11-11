Mother Sentenced to 40 Years After Her 8-Month-Old Baby Died Weighing Just 11 Pounds

An Indiana woman was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison after her 8-month-old daughter died weighing almost the same amount as a newborn baby.

Makenzie Shultz’s 8-month-old daughter Briley Giroux died in November 2015, after she was found emaciated, dehydrated, malnourished and weighing 11 pounds, according to the Journal & Courier.

According to Fox 59, Briley hadn’t seen a doctor in six months and had an impacted bowel.

Briley’s father, Chad Giroux, Jr., was sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection to her death in March, the outlet reported.

Shultz, 23, was convicted of seven charges in September, including neglect resulting in death and failure to report a dead body, according to the Associated Press.

During the sentencing hearing, Tippecanoe County Judge Randy Williams mentioned that there were unopened items of baby food inside Shultz’s home, the Journal & Courier reported. A previous court testimony said Briley slept in a closet where blankets and clothes were piled on top of her to stifle her crying, according to the outlet.

“Briley, from everything we saw and heard, was never given a chance,” Williams said.

Shultz denied mistreating her child in court, saying, “I would never put blankets on my child’s face, let alone several blankets.

“I cannot begin to express the deep sorrow and pain that will forever be with me,” she said. “I would have never thought I, of all people, would be in this situation.”

Giroux was the one who took Briley’s body to a Lafayette hospital on Nov. 16, 2015, according to the AP. He pled guilty to charges that included neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Via: http://people.com/crime/indiana-mother-sentenced-in-death-of-baby/

