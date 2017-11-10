Mommy’s Little Surfer! Pregnant Bethany Hamilton Takes Her 2-Year-Old Son to Hang 10

Bethany Hamilton is teaching her son the family trade.

The professional surfer, 27, shared a sweet Instagram photo on Thursday of herself and her 2-year-old son Tobias. The photo captured Hamilton, who is pregnant with her second child, teaching Tobias how to surf, perhaps in the hopes that he’ll follow in her footsteps.

“Tobias, baby and I surfing this last week!!! Thank you @mikecoots for the awesome shot!!!,” Hamilton captioned the photo.

The athlete and her husband Adam Dirks announced they were expecting their second child in October in an Instagram video that Hamilton posted on her page.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Right there!” Tobias says in the cute clip when Dirks asks where baby is. The little boy then runs over and places a sweet smooch on his mom’s stomach.

“Another one on the way!” Dirks addresses the camera, with Hamilton adding, “Baby in there!”

The star, whose life was chronicled in the film Soul Surfer, isn’t going through her pregnancy alone. In addition to her family, Hamilton is also enjoying her second trimester with best friend Alana Blanchard, who also had a significant role in the 2011 movie.

“So excited for you @bethanyhamilton I can’t believe we are pregnant together! You are my mom inspo and I can’t wait for our babies to meet. Love you,” Blanchard, who is expecting a boy, shared on Instagram Thursday, along with a throwback photo of them.

Via: http://people.com/babies/pregnant-bethany-hamilton-teaches-son-how-surf/

Share

More Celebrity News: