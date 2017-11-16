Megyn Kelly Says She’s Still ‘Humiliated’ for Obliging When Being Asked to ‘Twirl’ at Fox News

Megyn Kelly is exposing sexual harassment in Washington, D.C. — and sharing her own experiences.

During a segment on Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today, Rebecca Weir and Katherine Cichy revealed their personal incidents regarding harassment on Capitol Hill.

Weir, a former aide to ex-congressman Gary Miller, shared that she experienced several inappropriate moments firsthand, but one stands out to her: when Miller stopped her from leaving his office after she presented a proposal and told her she looked “stunning” before asking her to “twirl” for him.

“And I was stunned,” said Weir. “I was 22 years old, I was young, I was inexperienced and I frankly didn’t have the tools at the time to be able to respond in the way I probably would now so I complied.”

“It was gutting, I felt like a prostitute, like he was undressing me with his eyes, I felt dirty,” she added. “But at the same time, it was also just part of the job. My situation, that feeling and those types of situations are not unique on the Hill.”

Kelly revealed that she was also complied when asked to do “the twirl” when she was starting out at Fox News.

“I am still humiliated by that, humiliated that I did it and felt degraded in the moment,” she said. “I know it doesn’t sound like much — like, ‘what do you mean, who cares, it’s a twirl’ — but it is degrading and in the moment you don’t know what to do.”

Cichy was working for Sen. Tim Johnson when he told her on her 27th birthday, “You look hot.”

“Which again doesn’t sound like a lot, but I felt very violated,” Cichy said. “And when I took it to my office, the direct words from the chief of staff were, ‘It’s not an ideal situation but it is what it is.’ And hearing that as a young woman, it makes you feel like you can’t do anything else. You can’t go further.”

In a recent interview with Deadline, 46-year-old Kelly — who was with Fox News for 12 years before moving to NBC this year — addressed the sexual harassment she allegedly endured at the hands of the late Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News.

“It’s disgusting, it’s dejecting, it’s maddening and so now you have to ask yourself what you’re going to do about it,” she said. “Are you going to reject this man, upon whom your very future at the company in my case depends, and in all likelihood in the industry? In my case, and in the Harvey Weinstein victims’ cases, their influence is beyond the company. It’s industry-wide. If they want to sink you, you will be sunk.”

