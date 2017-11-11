Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Twinned With Matching Mini Handbags — How Perfect Is That?

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are their brand’s proudest advocates, and they wear pieces from The Row whenever they can. The stylish duo were seen at an event in New York for the launch of fashion-blogger Colby Jordan’s website, Minnie Muse. For the celebration, the Olsen twins stayed true to their boho aesthetic, with Mary-Kate wearing a long, black coat with wooden platforms and Ashley opting for an oversize suit and stilettos.

While their outfits were on point as usual, we couldn’t help staring at their adorable top-handle bags from The Row. Mary-Kate finished off her look with a fuzzy brown bag, while Ashley carried a black python iteration of the same bag. Keep reading to have a glimpse at their full ensembles and buy their exact bags, as well as similar ones, for your closet.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Mary-Kate-Ashley-Olsen-Carrying-Row-Handbags-44232696

