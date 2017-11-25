Man Shoots Woman After Mistaking Her for a Deer

A western New York woman was killed as she was walking her dogs Wednesday evening after a neighbor thought she was a deer.

Rosemary Billquist, 43, had arrived home from work when she told her husband, Jamie, she was taking their Labrador Retrievers Sugar and Stella on a walk in the field behind their home.

Minutes later he heard the dogs barking and saw an ambulance pull up into his driveway, according to The Buffalo News.

An EMT who was a friend of his told him that his wife had been shot in the hip. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Rosemary had been accidentally shot by a neighbor, 34-year-old Thomas B. Jadlowski, who told police he thought he was aiming at a deer when he shot his pistol, The Buffalo News reported.

That’s when Jadlowski heard the scream, police told the newspaper. Jadlowski called 911 and applied pressure to Rosemary’s wound.

Jamie told the outlet, “They tried saving her. It was just too bad. It’s horrific. It will be with me the rest of my life.”

No charges have been filed against Jadlowski, who has been cooperating with authorities in their investigation, according to NBC Chicago.

Jamie took to social media on Thanksgiving to express his sorrow and love for his wife, writing, “I want to say thank you very much from my heart it means a lot and I know she’s touched so many lives with her kindness and would help anyone no matter what.”

“Plz everyone have thanksgiving with your family’s and enjoy those moments they are precious,” he continued. “Rosemary Jafarjian-Billquist I will miss you and love you forever and I know you dancing in heaven with your momma and all of our friends and family that we have lost.”

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the local district attorney’s office to decide if charges will be filed, according to Fox News.

Jamie told The Buffalo News his wife was an avid runner and bicyclist, having run about 60 marathons.

Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday. Jamie told the outlet he believed Jadlowski should face some kind of justice.

“I think he needs to learn a lesson,” he said. “There’s rules. You should abide by them… It’s disturbing. It’s a two-second decision that he’ll regret for the rest of his life.”

“She could have done so much more,” he continued. “Her life was cut way too short.”

Via: http://people.com/crime/man-shoots-woman-after-mistaking-her-for-a-deer/

