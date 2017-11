While you can easily buy a pint of vegan ice cream or a cookie at the health food store, there’s something about whipping a sweet treat up in your own kitchen that makes it taste even better. Here are some homemade desserts made without any dairy or eggs, and what’s even better is they’re all under 150 calories.

40020311

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Low-Calorie-Vegan-Desserts-34066880

Share

More Celebrity News: