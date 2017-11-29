LOL, This $15 Unicorn Squirrel Feeder (on Amazon!) Would Be the Funniest White Elephant Gift

If you’re attending a white elephant gift exchange soon, you obviously need a present that will induce a few laughs. Behold, the Archie McPhee Unicorn Head Squirrel Feeder ($15) aka the answer to your holiday prayers. This funny little contraption on Amazon has plenty of five-star reviews. People often buy it as a joke but end up loving it.

39114846

All you have to do is hang the feeder from fishing line or string on a deck or porch. Put peanuts inside and the squirrels will come running. It’s truly hilarious to watch. It also comes in a cat version or horse version if mythical creatures aren’t your thing. It will undoubtedly be the most memorable thing anyone unwraps this season. Who’s buying?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/Unicorn-Squirrel-Feeder-Amazon-44303191

Share

More Celebrity News: