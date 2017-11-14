After it was announced that Lisa Bonet, 49, and Jason Momoa, 38, got married in a secret ceremony last month, fans have been waiting with baited breath to see the newlyweds together officially as husband and wife. Yesterday they got their chance at the Hollywood premiere of his new film, Justice League. Click through for the photos!

The post Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa Make Their Hollywood Debut As A Married Couple appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/lisa-bonet-jason-momoa-married-couple-red-carpet-debut/

Share

More Celebrity News: