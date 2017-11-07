Lamar Odom ‘Is Spiraling Again’ Following His Collapse at an L.A. Nightclub, Says Source

Following his collapse at a nightclub in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, Lamar Odom‘s health seems to be taking a turn for the worst.

A source close to Lamar tells PEOPLE, “Lamar is spiraling again. He’s out of control.”

The source continued, saying, “He was better this spring but things got worse over the summer and everyone is worried things are going to get even worse and they’re scared for him.”

Video footage captured by TMZ shows three men helping the 38-year-old former NBA player to his feet as partygoers looked on at the popular Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

Sources confirmed the fall, with one telling PEOPLE Odom seemed “out of control.”

A rep for Odom told PEOPLE Monday, “Lamar is doing well. He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club.”

Odom faced several health issues before and after his marriage to reality TV star Khloé Kardashian. The two split in 2013 following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse.

In October 2015, Odom was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Near death, he spent four days in a coma. Upon his recovery, Odom completed a 30-day drug rehab program.

The athlete’s 18-year-old daughter Destiny opened up to PEOPLE in early June about her father’s health crisis, saying she and her brother Lamar Jr., 14, decided to hold an intervention for their dad.

“With close family friends,” she said. “I basically gave him the ultimatum that it was rehab or me not speaking to him anymore. I think it hit him really hard.”

“When your parent is an addict and they get clean it’s like a whole new world,” Destiny continued. “A whole new person, really. It’s crazy what therapy and rehab can do to a person.”

She added: “He’s just a lot more clear and in the moment and he’s more apologetic. He’s able to see more the pain that he’s caused when he’s clean.”

