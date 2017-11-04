Kristen Bell Reveals Her Kids Walked in on Her and Husband Dax Shepard While They Were Having Sex Tweet cgadmin

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were once caught having special cuddles by their kids.

The A Bad Moms Christmas actress, 37, revealed on The Talk Friday that her children with Shepard, 42, once walked in on her and the actor in a compromising situation.

When asked about her most embarrassing moment involving her family, the actress didn’t hesitate: “Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex.”

After the show’s cohosts gasped, Bell quickly said, “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!”

When Julie Chen asked what she and Shepard did, the actress said, “Well, we didn’t, like, continue… we sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’… And then we just said, ‘Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes.’”

The actors shares daughters Delta, 3 next month, and Lincoln, 4½. This moment was not the first embarrassing one for Bell.

When the actresses first read lines for their film, Bad Moms, Bell had to Skype in because she was still home in L.A. Not realizing her face was on a 200-inch projector, she tried — and failed — to secretly pump breast milk during the rehearsal.

“As we’re reading the script, you see face just getting closer and closer to the screen, and the rest of her body just keeps getting out of the screen,” Mila Kunis, 34, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. “ was just a giant face!”

That’s when everyone in the room heard the noise — blasted over a loud speaker — of Bell pumping.

“I’m sorry. When you gotta do it, you gotta do it,” said an unapologetic Bell, adding that she didn’t think it would be loud. “I didn’t know I was on a movie projector! I would have loved a heads-up.”

