Koala at Steve Irwin’s Zoo Gets a Pirate-Themed Cast After He Loses an Eye in a Car Accident

A koala is being nursed back to health at the Australia Zoo, owned by the late Steve Irwin‘s family, after he was hit by a car and lost an eye in the process.

Pinto, who was hit while trying to cross the road, was badly hurt but is slowly getting better while also rocking a pirate-themed cast to match his new one-eyed appearance, Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin‘s boyfriend, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Pinto the koala was hit by a car while attempting to cross the road,” he wrote in the caption. “Thankfully, our rescue team grabbed him and admitted him into the @australiazoo Wildlife Hospital.”

“Unfortunately, Pinto lost his eye in the process but after receiving an operation on his arm to heal the broken bones, he is expected to be healthy again in no time,” Powell continued. “He is rocking the one-eyed pirate look with his cast decorations! .”

Pinto was found on the side of the road with a broken arm and blood on his face, according to the Australia Zoo’s website.

While he suffered multiple breaks to his arm, a ruptured eye and internal bleeding, Pinto will make a full recovery but will be in the Wildlife Hospital for at least eight months.

Pinto has been restricted from climbing for the first part of his recovery and was under observation 24 hours a day.

The Irwin’s are returning to the Discovery Channel’s Animal Planet for new TV projects, continuing to spread The Crocodile Hunter‘s passion for wildlife.

The Crocodile Hunter, which also featured Terri and the two kids, aired on Animal Planet from 1996 to 2007.

“Steve Irwin was a champion for all wildlife and he and Terri’s excitement and enthusiasm brought viewers from around the world in touch with nature,” said Patrice Andrews, General Manager of Animal Planet, in a statement. “Their passion for animals, love for their family, and leadership in conversation awareness left a strong legacy that continues today. We are thrilled to have Terri, Bindi and Robert back in the Animal Planet family.”

“We’re excited to be returning home to Animal Planet and our Discovery Communications family,” Terri said. “We look forward to the year ahead as we embark on new projects and adventures with Animal Planet.”

The entire family has kept up Steve’s work through the family’s conservation organization, Wildlife Warriors Worldwide, following his death on Sept. 4, 2006. He passed at the age of 44 after a stingray speared him through the chest off the coast of Australia while he was filming a documentary.

Following in her father’s footsteps, 19-year-old Bindi has hosted the Discovery Kids series Bindi, the Jungle Girl and co-created a series of books called Bindi Wildlife Adventures. Robert, 13, has hosted the wildlife series Wild But True on Discovery Kids and has introduced exotic animals to Jimmy Fallon on the comedian’s late-night show.

“It’s just in my blood,” Robert told the host. “I actually grew up at Australia Zoo, so I think I’m the luckiest kid on planet Earth.”

Via: http://people.com/pets/koala-at-steve-irwin-zoo-loses-eye-car-accident/

