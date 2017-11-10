Kim Zolciak Shares Photo of Son Kash Fearlessly Cuddling Up to the Dog that Bit Him

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is hoping to help others with possible pet-related injuries by sharing her son Kash‘s experience.

The reality star, 39, shared a new photo of her 5-year-old, whom she called “the strongest little boy I know,” and the family’s husky-boxer Sinn, who she revealed to PEOPLE was responsible for the attack on her son in April.

“The sole purpose we did share this was to raise awareness that this can happen to ANYONE!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in her lengthy Instagram caption.

Concluding, “I’ll never forget Kash’s plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite/ and Kash’s surgery, He looked me square in my eyes and said, ‘You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!’ Well Dr. Williams you best believe we will!!!”

Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann describe April 22, when their dog Sinn bit Kash, as a nightmare. The bite nearly blinded the youngster and leaf him in the hospital for four days.

“It was a like a bad dream,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told PEOPLE exclusively on Thursday. “Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I’d be dealing with in my life.”

Biermann shared with PEOPLE that he’s still coming to terms with what happened. “It’s a process every day,” he said. There are no words to describe something like this. I just pray that any parent out there does not have to go through anything traumatic like it. It’s just a horrible feeling to have to go through.”

