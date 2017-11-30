Kim Kardashian Wore 9 Yeezy Outfits in a Day — Giving a Sneak Peek at Kanye West’s Long-Awaited Season 6 Collection Tweet cgadmin

Kim Kardashian has been secretly testing out her KKW Beauty glosses for months without any of us knowing. And turns out, she also slyly debuted her husband Kanye West‘s long-awaited Yeezy Season 6 collection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, revealed she wore a total of nine Yeezy outfits on Tuesday. “My schedule was so busy, I ended up in nine different Yeezy outfits in one day,” Kardashian explained on her website and app.

“For each look, I wanted to stick with neutral vibes,” she added.

Kardashian’s Yeezy reveal continues to fuel mystery and anticipation as the rapper and designer has yet to announce when he will be showing the sixth installment.

In early September, West made the shocking move to cancel his reveal of Yeezy Season 6 which he had planned to do as an off-schedule show during New York Fashion Week.

The news came after the father of two canceled the remaining concerts on his Saint Pablo Tour in November 2016.

“He’s just exhausted,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of his tour cancellation. “He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic, so balancing both that work – which is extremely important to him – and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out.”

In the meantime, Kardashian and West will be looking forward to welcoming their third child together via surrogate next year.

