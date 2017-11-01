Kim Kardashian Has a ‘Last Supper’ of Pizza and Ice Cream Before Beginning Her ‘Lifestyle Change’

Before every good diet comes a delicious last meal.

In a preview for Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals that she is embarking on a “lifestyle change” to overhaul her diet.

“I don’t understand, you’re going to become a body builder?” Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban questions her in the clip.

“No, I’m not going to like compete and be a body builder, I just want a good body,” she says.

As the self-proclaimed “Food God”, Cheban can’t let the reality star kickstart this change without some “closure.” So they decide to venture around Manhattan with Khloé to eat Kim’s go-to last meal: New York pizza.

RELATED: 1,700 Calories, 64 Ounces of Water and Not Many Carbs: What Kim Kardashian West Eats in a Day

At their first stop, the threesome munch on regular cheese and Sicilian-style pepperoni pizzas. “Kim is going in before her fitness journey!” says Khloé. But when the slices fail to deliver, Kim suggests going to another iconic N.Y.C. pizzeria: Joe’s Pizza.

“Now this is worth it, you guys,” she says before declaring her next craving. “But now I feel like I need something sweet.”

Chocolate ice cream cones with rainbow sprinkles from Mister Softee’s ice cream truck are the cherries on top of their dream binge day. “I honestly could not have imagined a better last supper,” says Kim.

“I delivered; I feel good,” says Cheban.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals All the Details on Her Insanely Strict ‘Detox’ Diet

As for whether he believes Kim will stick to her new diet, Cheban has his doubts.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“By the way, I’ve heard about ‘lifestyle changes’ before,” he says. “I’ll see her at Cipriani—she cannot resist that pasta.”

“I’m really going to be dedicated and committed,” Kim quips. “You’ll see.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

Via: http://people.com/food/kim-kardashian-diet-khloe-jonathan-cheban-kuwtk/

Share

More Celebrity News: