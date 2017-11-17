Kim Kardashian Goes Beignet Crazy While in New Orleans for Serena Williams’ Wedding

She came, she saw, she ordered six bags of beignets.

While Kim Kardashian was in New Orleans to see Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tie the knot, the 36-year-old star satisfied her deep-fried pastry cravings with world-famous Café Du Monde’s beignets, no less.

Kardashian is no stranger to the café either. She’s shown her love for the city’s 24-hour coffee shop on previous trips, including a particularly epic one during her pregnancy with son Saint.

This time, she took to Instagram to document her visit to get one of her favorite sweet treats.

“You know I wouldn’t come to New Orleans without getting beignet’s from Café Du Monde—or six bags of beignets…” she said on her Instagram story.

Holding on tight to her bag of the pastries, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted another video showing off the beignets inside—all doused in powdered sugar.

“Okay we are going to eat so many beignets; I’m so excited,” she added.

Other celebrity guests in the Big Easy for Williams’ nuptials include Beyoncé, Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki with her new fiancé, NBA player David Lee.

