Khloé Kardashian is head over heels in love with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson and she’s dishing all the love clues on how she knew he was “the one.”

In a new post on her website and app, the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, shared her “five non-negotiables” for how to know when you’ve found your forever mate.

From advice on how to resolve fights and conflicts to being prioritized by your partner, Kardashian detailed what makes for a solid relationship, and we can’t help but connect some real-life examples to her reasoning in their over year-long romance.

Among her list of what to look for, she lists a monogamy policy, writing: “You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!”

Fans have come to see how much Khloé and Tristan are committed to each other as both have traveled back and forth from Los Angeles and Cleveland to spend time with one another. (She previously gave advice on a successful long-distance romance too!)

“She spends more time with Tristan in Cleveland than in L.A,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She of course thinking about the future. Tristan makes her very happy.”

In addition, the couple is expecting a baby boy together in early 2018.

Another rule of thumb? “Connection is key,” Kardashian said. “Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten,” she explained.

Khloé’s BFF Khadijah Haqq praised the couple’s connection, previously telling PEOPLE: “Not only do they look really good, I think it’s really special to find two people that there’s an element of joy and laughter that all of us are supposed to attain in relationships.”

Also, Khloé swears by having a partner “make you feel like a queen” and providing “an overall feeling of security and adoration.”

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the reality star gushed about the Cleveland Cavaliers star. “I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life!” she wrote her website and app.

“They’re both very giving and very kind,” Khloé’s longtime best friend Malika Haqq previously told PEOPLE. “They take great care of their friends and their families. They love to enjoy themselves. They both work very hard. They have a lot of things in common, and they’re extremely supportive.”

Fourth, Kardashian reminded fans that “you’re their #1 priority” and how “your boo should obviously care about work and pals, but you need to be numero uno.”

And last but not least, the Good American entrepreneur advised to learn to “fight fair.”

