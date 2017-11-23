Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish Take Newborn Son Kenzo Home After Just a Night in Hospital

A Hart-warming homecoming!

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish celebrated their one-day-old son Kenzo Kash‘s speedy discharge from the hospital with a photo of the new parents sharing a kiss in the parking lot. “Little Man is coming home,” Hart, 38, captioned the picture of the trio.

“As you can see @enikonhart is up & running & back to normal. She’s a rockstar,” the comedian gushed about his partner of nearly four years.

“The woman’s body is unbelievable. The strength that she displayed over these past 3 days was like nothing that I have ever seen. I’m lucky to have you in my life and even luckier to call you my wife…I love you woman,” he added.

The couple, who tied the knot last August in a lavish, star-studded wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, welcomed their first child together early Tuesday morning.

And their blended family is already full of love. Hart is also a proud dad to son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

“We are so in LOVE! KKH 11.21.17,” Parrish, 33, happily announced on social media Wednesday. “Thank you all for your warm wishes and prayers.. God sent us a healthy and happy prince just in time for Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for this holiday season.. Let the adventure into mommyhood begin.. Blessings on Blessings,” she said.

Back in May, on Mother’s Day, Parrish and Hart announced they were expecting a son. The 38-year-old actor and his wife threw jungle-themed baby shower in October, where they revealed they would name the baby boy Kenzo.

Parrish and Hart weathered a cheating and sex extortion scandal during her pregnancy. In September, Hart spoke about the incident and apologized to his then-8-months pregnant wife as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

