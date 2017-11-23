Kendall Jenner’s Boots Are So High, We Don’t Know Where They End and Her Jeans Begin

Here’s a new idea: why not wear all white (like models such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been lately), and cap off your look with thigh-high boots? Kendall employed the trick with a pair of jeans at the LA Clippers vs. NY Knicks game alongside Hailey Baldwin. She added gleaming details, like a thin gold choker and safety pin rings, but it was her slouchy, above-the-knee boots that shot right up her legs and stole all our attention.

Clearly, the lady knows how to dress on the sidelines — she’s already distracted us with glittering Saint Laurent boots and a snakeskin stiletto heel, too. We don’t know what basketball game you’re watching; we’re only focused on successfully pulling off Kendall’s latest pairing on our own. Read on to get inspired, then get to shopping.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kendall-Jenner-White-Thigh-High-Boots-44287619

