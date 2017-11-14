Support your man, Kendall! Jenner was front and center at Blake Griffin‘s basketball game on Monday, and was the epitome of a supermodel in a casual outfit that she glammed up with a fierce pair of snakeskin boots. The two have reportedly been dating since the summer, and while they tried to keep it a secret, it seems the 22-year-old is finally willing to go public with their romance.

The post Kendall Jenner Brings The Glam To Staples Center While Supporting Boyfriend Blake Griffin appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/kendall-jenner-supports-boyfriend-blake-griffin-nba-game/

Share

More Celebrity News: