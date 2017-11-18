Kate Moss Makes Topless Look Sophisticated, Rather Than Sexy

Saint Laurent has just released the first of three short films featuring frequent collaborator Kate Moss, and it’s a stunner. The black-and-white clip, which introduces the label’s Spring 2018 collection, was shot at the Villa Malaparte in Capri and features Kate in a pair of feathered flares and a huge fluffy coat, climbing into a helicopter. It’s soon revealed that under that white coat, Kate is sporting very little whatsoever, so before you click “play,” bear in mind this clip, though beautiful, is definitely NSFW.

The film, for which Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello acted as art director, is said to be inspired by “French Nouvelle Vague, the nefarious charm of Jean-Luc Godard’s movies and the iconic atmosphere of the photogenic Sixties.” Nathalie Canguilhem was on directing duties, and SebastiAn provided the soundtrack.

Kate, who has always been inspired by the ’60s when it comes to her personal style, is the perfect choice to embody Saint Laurent’s confident Spring woman. She has a history with the brand, and it’s easy to see why this is a pairing that always works. Oh, and now we know for sure that she is definitely trying to bring flares back!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kate-Moss-Saint-Laurent-Video-44273421

