Get ready for another emotional book! Kailyn Lowry announced that she is writing a book for her third son, Lux Russell. Find out when the Teen Mom 2 star plans on releasing it!

The post Kailyn Lowry Announces She’s Writing An Emotional Book For Third Son Lux Russell appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: https://okmagazine.com/photos/kailyn-lowry-new-book-twitter-details-release/

Share

More Celebrity News: