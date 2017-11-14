Justice League’s Sexualized Amazon Costumes Spark Internet Controversy

Ahead of Justice League‘s highly anticipated premiere later this week, a savvy fan pointed out a major difference between how Wonder Woman‘s Amazonian warrior society’s costumes look in this film versus how they were portrayed in the Wonder Woman film which hit theaters earlier this year.

Based off of images posted on director Zack Snyder’s Vero site, the Amazon warriors’ costumes in Justice League appear far more revealing than they were in director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman.

“In case you wonder: Here’s a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman…next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson. Some steps backwards, me thinks,” a fan tweeted (below).

In case you wonder: Here’s a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman…next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson. Some steps backwards, methinks. pic.twitter.com/IVqeX7PBso — Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 12, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Not long after the discovery, fans created an uproar on social media, noting that the costumes in Justice League (designed by a man, in a film directed by a man) sexualized the female actors, while in Wonder Woman (directed by a woman, with costumes designed by a woman) did not appear overtly sexual.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Another fan, clearly unhappy with Justice League‘s interpretation of the Amazons, shared a side-by-side image of actress Brooke Ence on Twitter, who plays the Amazon warrior Penthesilea in both films, to emphasize the difference between the costumes in each film.

In the photo from Wonder Woman, Ence appears significantly more covered up, wearing a full protective bodice that hides her stomach. Then, in Justice League, Ence sports a bra top revealing her abs, along with brief-like shorts that show much more of her legs than in the previous movie.

RELATED PHOTOS: 5 Chic and Comfortable Ways to Wear Leggings on Thanksgiving, No Matter What Your Plans Are

“Brooke Ence plays the Amazon warrior Penthesilea in Wonder Woman (left) and Justice League (right). First designed by Lindy Hemming, directed by Patty Jenkins Second designed by Michael Wilkinson, directed by Zack Snyder. People are pretending there’s no difference,” the Twitter user said.

However, another fan of the films pointed out that there were, in fact, some sexier costumes worn in Wonder Woman too. “Look, I’m not a fan of skimpy Amazon costumes, but if you’re going to share the Justice League pic, remember these were their training costumes in Wonder Woman,” she said.

Look, I’m not a fan of skimpy Amazon costumes, but if you’re going to share the Justice League pic, remember these were their training costumes in Wonder Woman: pic.twitter.com/IWbwoLaV7h — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) November 13, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think about the differences between the two Amazon warrior costumes? Sound off in the comments below.

Via: http://people.com/style/justice-league-wonder-woman-amazon-sexy-costumes-controversy/

Share

More Celebrity News: