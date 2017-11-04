Julianna Margulies Recalls Alleged Encounter With Steven Seagal: ‘I Saw His Gun’

Julianna Margulies is adding her own experience to the ongoing conversation about sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood—and how it must include women who enable predatory behavior in men.

The two-time Emmy-winning actress alleged she had an encounter with actor Steven Seagal. Marguiles and Seagal co-starred in the 1991 film Out for Justice.

A representative for Segal did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Friday,

“When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night,’” Margulies told Jenny Hutt for SiriusXM’s Just Jenny on Friday.

“I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman,’ ” the E.R. alum recalled. “I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed.”

In late October, Seagal was named the latest major Hollywood figure accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero’s recent accusations against Seagal comes nearly a decade after Jenny McCarthy recalled an alleged incident in which he asked her to strip naked for the movie Under Siege 2 during a private audition in 1998.

A spokesman for Seagal previously denied McCarthy’s claims. Representatives for Seagal have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding both claims.

Marguiles also shared an alleged past incident with Weinstein.

“I have my own Harvey story, but I never was raped. And I never was harmed. And I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room,” the actress said during her SiriusXM interview. “It always starts with, ‘I’m a healer, I want to massage you’ and all. I sorta screamed my way out…But, the point is that for years, years, we all just shrug it off.”

Concluding, “And because of my experience with Steven Seagal in that room, which was horrific, I refused to meet Harvey Weinstein in his hotel room when another woman brought me, saying ‘you will absolutely get .’ “

WATCH: Multiple Women Accuse Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment as He Announces Leave of Absence

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past couple weeks by more than 40 women, including multiple allegations of assault. (The movie mogul has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.)

“Who are these women? You know, one of the things I want to stay clear of in this dialogue, collectively with other women and men, is that it’s not always the men that are awful,” Margulies said.

Via: http://people.com/movies/julianna-margulies-recalls-alleged-encounter-with-steven-seagal-i-saw-his-gun/

Share

More Celebrity News: