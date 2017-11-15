Jessie James Decker’s Baby Niece Has Sweet Homecoming After 2 Months in the NICU

Jessie James Decker‘s sister, Sydney Rae Bass, was finally able to bring her baby girl home.

The new mom, 26, shared the sweet homecoming of her 10-week-old daughter Brooklyn Rae Bass on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of her and husband, Anthony Bass.

“Finally complete our little family #nicubaby,” Sydney captioned the family picture.

In early September, the mother of one shared that her first child was born a premature at just 28 weeks’ gestation after an emergency C-section. Since then, Sydney had detailed Brooklyn’s time in theNeonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on social media.

“After contracting all night long we came in and I had to have an emergency C-section. She is our little fighter and is doing so good. We love you so much Brooklyn. Our little preemie,” she had posted one day after giving birth.

And earlier this month, Sydney proudly shared an update on her baby girl’s health.

“Brooklyn can take all her bottles & no longer needs a feeding tube, she can latch on but goes crazy because she wants the bottle, she loves swinging in the mamaroo and has doubled in weight since birth,” she said on social media.

And early next year, the little tot with have a new cousin as Jessie, 29, is expecting her third child with NFL husband Eric Decker.

Jessie, who is Brooklyn’s Godmother, announced in September that their two children — Vivianne Rose Decker, 3, and Eric Decker Jr., 2 — will be welcoming a new sibling. Then, later that month, the mother-to-be shared that the baby on the way is a boy.

On Monday, the Eric & Jessie star shared a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump.

