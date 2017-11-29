Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She’s ‘Incredibly Rude’ to Fans

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t always her easy-going self around fans.

The Oscar winner admitted to Adam Sandler while chatting during Variety Studio’s Actors on Actors series that she is purposely mean to fans as a defense mechanism.

“Once I enter a public place I become incredibly rude, I turn into a huge a–,” she said when speaking of fan encounters with the legendary comedian. “That’s kind of like my only way of defending myself.”

Lawrence, 27, also demonstrated the icy glare and finger wag she gives people when she sees someone approach her table at a restaurant, adding that when people request selfies she is quick to shoot them down with a vehement “No!”

“That’s like my only defense,” Lawrence said. “One of my best friends is Amy Schumer. I take my dog to the park all the time, Central Park. As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f—–.”

Sandler conceded that fans usually “pull up a chair” when he’s at a restaurant and that they also usually asks for photos.

“They go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that, man,’” he said.

“And they guy goes, ‘What?’ and I go, ‘You don’t want that. What are you going to do with it?’” Sandler continued. “And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t.’”

While stardom may not be easy for Lawrence at times, it seems to be particularly brutal when it comes to facing reviews — especially when you’re dating someone else in the industry.

Lawrence revealed in the chat that reviews for her film mother! had a hand in ending her relationship with the film’s director Darren Aronofsky.

“Normally, I promote a movie, you put the work in to promoting it, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just kind of out of your hands. I normally just kind of let it go,” she told Sandler. “Dating the director is different.”

Lawrence recently split from her director boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, who helmed the Oscar winner in mother! But they were together throughout the press tour for the film.

“We’d be on the tour together. I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie,” she said. “He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it. It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?’”

When he started reading some of the reviews to her, she found it all unhealthy. “I finally was just like, ‘It’s not healthy. Neither of us are doing it because if I read it, I start getting defensive.’ Especially because it’s my man,” she explains. “I don’t want to sound in an interview that I’m defending what we’re doing in any way. It’s awesome, what we did. Some people hate it and the people who hate it really hate it. But it’s nothing that needs to be defended and if I read a negative review, I just feel defensive.”

Lawrence previously told EW in an interview that she wasn’t surprised by the divisive audience reaction to the film, which received the infamous F CinemaScore.

“There is no middle ground,” she said. “We knew that it was divided. That’s what so exciting — everybody is going to feel something. It’s going to create a conversation. It’s going to create a controversy. Nobody is going to leave not getting something from it.”

