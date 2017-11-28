In Just 20 Minutes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Cure Your Cynicism, Help You Believe in Love

No matter how cold and frozen your heart may be — you haven’t cuffed this season yet; another Bumble match ghosted on you; your ex just got married — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first official interview after getting engaged on Monday will help you believe in love again. If you have 20 minutes today, you need to watch their sit-down with BBC, during which the newly betrothed couple hold hands, giggle, stare lovingly into each other’s eyes, and drop adorable quote after adorable quote about each other. Seriously, after about a minute and a half, you’ll be able to feel the brick wall around your heart crumble, and after five, your cynicism about love will be cured. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-BBC-Interview-Video-44303398

Share

More Celebrity News: