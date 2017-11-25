How to Make Butterscotch (aka a Lazy Cook’s Caramel Sauce)

People, let’s bring back butterscotch. Yeah, yeah, salted caramel has been all the rage the past few years, but butterscotch is the most underrated dessert sauce out there. Here’s the hilarious secret. You don’t even need a candy thermometer, fancy tools, or lots of candy-making experience to make a good sauce happen.

It’s pretty much the dump-and-stir routine, only this time you’re guaranteed a milky, caramelized sauce that you can drizzle over ice cream, stir into coffee or hot chocolate, and even drizzle over cakes.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/How-Make-Butterscotch-35888266

