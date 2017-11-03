Hope You’re Ready to Figure Out What Taylor Swift’s “Ready For It” Music Video Means

<span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”></span>

Ready or not, Taylor Swift has released a new music video for her second single from her upcoming album, Reputation: “Ready For It?” Shortly after releasing her third single, “Gorgeous,” the singer announced the music video, and now it’s officially here. There are strikes of lightning, a creepy hooded figure that’s Taylor herself, a naked robot version of Swift herself, and Taylor getting, well, lit up on a platform, denoting how “they’re burning all the witches.” Watch, watch again, and then get ready to figure out the hidden references.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Taylor-Swift-Ready-Music-Video-44172519

