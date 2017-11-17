Hillary Clinton Visits Ben Platt at Dear Evan Hansen Ahead of Actor’s Final Broadway Performance

Two friends on a perfect day!

Hillary Clinton took in the Wednesday matinee of Dear Evan Hansen at Music Box Theater on Broadway, and also got a special backstage meeting with Ben Platt and the cast following the performance.

“Our real president @HillaryClinton graced us with her presence at @DearEvanHansen tonight. And she signed my cast,” the actor captioned a series of photos of Clinton signing her name instead of Connor, the character whom Evan Hansen creates an elaborate lie to make it look like they were best friends in the hopes that he’ll make some real ones.

RELATED GALLERY: Dear Evan Hansen‘s Star-Studded Selfies: All the Celebs Flocking to the Tony-Nominated Broadway Show

RELATED: Take a Look Inside Dear Evan Hansen‘s Gorgeous New Book

Actor and understudy Michael Lee Brown stood in for Tony-winning Platt as the titular arm-breaker for Wednesday’s matinee.

Platt will play the title character for all other performances through Nov. 19.

Our real president @HillaryClinton graced us with her presence at @DearEvanHansen tonight. And she signed my cast. pic.twitter.com/XSrx1zUqsn — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 16, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Two friends on a perfect day. Sincerely, me. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 16, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Actress Laura Dreyfuss, who plays Zoe Murphy, also shared her meeting with Clinton on social media.

“I didn’t tell her that I have a photo of her in my dressing room that I look at whenever I need strength but I did get to thank her for inspiring me to always keep fighting. What an honor to meet and perform for the woman who the people of this country voted for to be president. The winner of the popular vote, MY president: Hillary Rodham Clinton. (I wore a pantsuit),” she said.

“What a special night it was to host this wonderful human. Grace personified #ImStillWithHer,” actor Michael Park, who plays Larry Murphy, said on Instagram.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Throughout his run, Platt has met many celebrities backstage, including Beyoncé in September, and it’s safe to say it’s been a great year for the actor since the show opened in December 2016.

Next, the Pitch Perfect star plans on recording his own original music after leaving the musical, according to EW.

Via: http://people.com/politics/hillary-clinton-ben-platt-dear-evan-hansen-ahead-of-actors-final-broadway-performance/

Share

More Celebrity News: