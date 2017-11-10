HBO Is Welcoming Every Harry Potter Movie With an Epic Weeklong Marathon!

HBO is giving us all something to do while we’re hungover on New Year’s Day. On Jan. 1, HBO will officially welcome all eight Harry Potter movies — in addition to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which is already available on the channel. Even better, the entire franchise will also be available anytime on HBO streaming services.

Surprisingly, this will mark the first time that the nine films will air on a single network, unedited, and commercial-free. On Instagram, HBO announced the exciting news with a caption that said, “We solemnly swear that we are up to no good.”

We solemnly swear that we are up to no good. All eight #HarryPotter movies are coming to #HBO January 1, 2018.

To welcome the franchise properly, HBO will host a marathon starting on the morning of Jan. 1 and ending the following day. Oh, but they’re not stopping there. In case anyone missed that first marathon, HBO will also air one film each night that first week in January. Looks like we’ll be starting our new year with old friends. Check out the comprehensive marathon schedule below.

Tuesday, Jan. 2: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Wednesday, Jan. 3: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Thursday, Jan. 4: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Friday, Jan. 5: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Saturday, Jan. 6: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Sunday, Jan. 7: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Monday, Jan. 8: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2

Wednesday, Jan. 10: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

