Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Set and Puts Canadian Tour-leg on Hold Due to ‘Personal Emergency’

Halsey has temporarily halted her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour.

The singer, 23, performed at her Calgary show in Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday evening when she abruptly stopped the concert mid-set. It was later announced that her show in nearby Edmonton was canceled.

“Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton,” promoters for Live Nation said in a statement.

A rep for Halsey did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

WATCH: Halsey Opens Up About Endometriosis Battle

On Wednesday, the star addressed the incident in a statement shared on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry to the fans in Calgary and Edmonton who were effected by the cancellations. There are very few things in this world that could make me stop a show, and my fans know that,” she wrote.

“This is breaking my heart but I have to take a few days to gain my composure so I can put on the best show possible in Minneapolis and finish out the tour with a bang. I’ll make it up to the fans in Canada. Thank you for understanding and respecting the privacy of me and those close to me during this time. I love you,” she concluded.

Halsey later edited her caption for the post, clarifying: “The rest of tour is resuming as planned.”

Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour is scheduled to resume on Nov. 18 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Via: http://people.com/music/halsey-cancels-canada-concert-due-to-personal-emergency/

