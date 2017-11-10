Hakkasan Group Raises over $1 Million to Support Las Vegas Victims Fund Through Benefit Concert at OMNIA Nightclub
Vegas strong! Earlier this week, Hakkasan Group hosted a Benefit Concert at OMNIA Nightclub, in response to the mass shooting that took place during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1.
The post Hakkasan Group Raises over $1 Million to Support Las Vegas Victims Fund Through Benefit Concert at OMNIA Nightclub appeared first on OK! Magazine.
Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/hakkasan-group-rasies-over-one-million-dollard-for-las-vegas-victims/