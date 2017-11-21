Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Hitch, and 50 Other New Titles Coming to Netflix in December

Netflix is pulling out all the stops for December. Although the streaming giant is getting rid of one of our favorite Disney movies, they’re also adding a ton of fresh titles that we can’t wait to watch. On top of Netflix originals like season two of The Crown and the premiere of the ridiculously creepy Dark, there are also exciting movies like 8 Mile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and more. Check out the full list of movies and TV shows ahead!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/New-Movies-Netflix-December-2017-44281964

Share

More Celebrity News: