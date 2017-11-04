Goldie Hawn Reveals Her Secret to Still Looking Ageless at 71

At 71 years old, Goldie Hawn appears to be defying the laws of aging.

So when she walked the red carpet at her annual Goldie’s Love In For Kids event in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, reporters couldn’t help but ask what was her secret to looking so great.

“I don’t have one. I really don’t,” Hawn, who wore a whimsical black gown with a sheer bodices and oversized tulle skirt, told reporters. “It’s not a secret. I try to drink my juices. I try to work out every day a little bit. I find moments in the day. I have short meditation spurts during the day, if I don’t have a long one in the morning, which sometimes the phone rings and you’re off and running, but I do find time to get quiet. I hike. I bike. I try to have as much fun as possible.”

Though Hawn admitted the last three months have been “kind of tough” because she’s been working, her longtime partner Kurt Russell was quick to point out that “she’s a dancer.”

“I’m a dancer, so I can’t stop moving,” Hawn agreed. “I guess maybe that’s what I’m talking about.”

Hawn and Russell were joined at the event by daughter Kate Hudson and her 13-year-old son Ryder Robinson. Hawn and Russell’s son Wyatt Russell, 31, also walked the carpet at the event.

Hudson, 38, looked elegant in a shimmering full-length grey and blue dress. Ryder kept things casual in a pink button-down shirt and black pants, while Wyatt wore a grey checkered suit with blue shirt and tie.

The happy family all posed together on the red carpet of the event, thrown to raise money for The Hawn Foundation, which helps children find solutions for their stress and anxiety. Friday’s event was extra special, as The Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program was going global.

Inside the event — which was also attended by Hudson’s boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — guests sipped on Casamigos margaritas and palomas.

Hawn kicked things off by getting up on stage and performing a choreographed dance to Grease favorite “You’re the One that I Want” alongside a troupe of dancers, much to the delight of the audience. After the dinner and program portion of the evening, the family hit the dance floor, led by Hudson.

In 2016, Hawn opened up to PEOPLE about her diet and workout plan, saying that she makes sure to exercise daily. “I try to stay positive and be very, very active. I walk every day and I run and do all kinds of that,” Hawn said.

She added that she prefers quick workouts to spending hours in the gym. “If I don’t have an hour, I’ll do 15 minute intervals,” Hawn said. “Actually, it’s a very good thing to do. If you’re taxing yourself too much in an hour, you’re taxing a lot of things.”

And she’s just as vigilante about sticking to a healthy eating plan.

“I don’t eat a lot. I think we overeat,” Hawn said. “ I drink my green juice every day! I do a lot of juicing, I don’t put a lot of food in my stomach and I don’t mix my foods too much. So if I want to have like protein I’ll just eat a bowl of lentils, I won’t mix it with a bunch of stuff.”

