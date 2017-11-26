Glee Star Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Former Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested Saturday night in Kanawha County, West Virginia, police confirm to PEOPLE.

A rep for Rivera did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video captured by local news station WSAZ (who was first to report the news), a soft-spoken Rivera is shown handcuffed and dressed down in a hoodie and dark pants while being arraigned for misdemeanor domestic battery.

#BREAKING: Naya Rivera being arraigned in Kanawha County on domestic battery charges pic.twitter.com/uONGOPDFTD — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017

The past year has been drama-filled for the star, who called off her divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey — with whom she shares 2-year-old son Josey — last month. Police could not yet confirm if Dorsey was involved in the incident.

Dorsey, 34, and Rivera first dated in 2010 before going their separate ways while she starred on Glee. They later wed in July 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended.

In their November statement about the divorce, the couple told PEOPLE, “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

Rivera briefly opened up about their reconciliation to PEOPLE last month, saying “It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together.”

This is a developing story…

