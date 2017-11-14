Gigi Hadid Narrowly Misses Taking a Tumble While Sister Bella Keeps On Posing Away

Gigi Hadid came close to taking a tumble on her way to Glamour Women of the Year awards on Monday night.

The oldest Hadid sister, 22, was holding her sister, Bella‘s, hand while wearing a a Zuahir Murad FW/16 couture champagne colored dress with cascading kimono sleeves in lace along with Christian Louboutin heels.

Bella, 21, remained stoic and continued to pose for the cameras while never letting go of her sister’s hand as Gigi struggled to remain her balance.

Bella wore a white silk pantsuit with a silver bustier and translucent heels.

While Bella remained emotionless, Gigi was very expressive as she tripped but managed top keep herself upright.

Gigi is an honoree at the Glamour event, and appeared on the Today show Monday morning to talk about the honor.

Gigi Hadid being interviewed on the @TODAYshow this morning. pic.twitter.com/mjC4yu0x5q — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) November 13, 2017

“I mean, I’ve heard so many good things about the event and every year people show up just to hear what women have to say and it’s always such a powerful and emotional night,” she said.

“So, I’m so excited and it’s such an honor,” she added. “It’s kind of crazy, I’m still kind of surprised.”

The younger Hadid certainly knew what her sister was going through. Bella fell during a Michael Kors Spring 2017 runway show in September 2016.

She handled it completely gracefully like the pro she is, hoisting herself up effortlessly and continuing her walk.

Gigi celebrated her two year anniversary with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Sunday. The supermodel shared a photo of the duo kissing on her Instagram page.

“2 yrs w my favorite human,” Hadid wrote across the video.

The singer and the model started dating in late 2015 and have been inseparable ever since.

