Farrah Abraham isn’t on Teen Mom OG anymore, but she is still finding ways to earn the big bucks! The former MTV star revealed that she has an exclusive lingerie line coming out!

The post Farrah Is Taking It Off! Abraham Bares It All To Announce Her Lingerie Line appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/farrah-abraham-naked-lingerie-photos-release-date/

Share

More Celebrity News: