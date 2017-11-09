Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Served a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw showed up to the CMA Awards in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday night looking like country royalty. Faith stunned in a black one-shoulder gown, while Tim cut a suave figure in a velvet blazer and black cowboy hat. Aside from working the red carpet, the two put their love on display when they performed on stage during the show.

Tim and Faith’s glamorous appearance comes just one month after their 21st wedding anniversary. To mark the special milestone, Tim shared a beautiful video montage of their time together on Instagram. “Happy anniversary baby. Got you on my mind,” Tim captioned it. Will these two ever stop being relationship goals?

44228451

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Faith-Hill-Tim-McGraw-2017-CMA-Awards-44237453

Share

More Celebrity News: