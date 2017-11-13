Everything We Know About Season 5 of Fixer Upper, Including the Premiere Date

Another #fixerupper reveal down today for Season five! @hgtv #season5iscoming

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Season 4 of Fixer Upper only finished airing in the Spring, but Chip and Joanna are already deep into filming the next season — and the new companion spin-off show Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. We’ll have to wait a few more months until the season five premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 28 – but, until then, we can satiate our appetite for more modern farmhouse-style makeovers by devouring the hints the Gaines and the entire Fixer Upper production team have been posting online. Keep reading for everything we know about season five so far.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/When-Does-Fixer-Upper-Season-5-start-43826229

Share

More Celebrity News: