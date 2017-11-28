Everything to Know About St. George’s Chapel — and Other Royals Who Wed at Harry and Meghan’s Venue

Going to the chapel!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in May, they will be joining a long list of royals who said their vows in the historic venue.

The chapel is located in Windsor Castle, with a capacity of 800 — compared to Westminster Abbey (where Prince William and Kate Middleton wed), which holds up to 2,000.

The last wedding to take place in the chapel was the union of Harry’s father, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex — the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — and Sophie Rhys-Jones also wed there in 1999.

Peter Phillips, 40, son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, married Autumn Kelly in the chapel in 2008.

St. George’s Chapel dates back more than 500 years, and has been the site of many royal weddings, including the children of Queen Victoria.

The first wedding ceremony dates back to 1863, when King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra wed in the chapel.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” a spokesman said Tuesday. “They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple.”

The choice of the relatively low-key venue means royal watchers won’t get a big balcony moment from the couple.

Although William and Kate married in the grandeur of Westminster Abbey, William “would have liked to have married at St. George’s Chapel,” royal historian Hugo Vickers previously told PEOPLE. “The only reason was that it didn’t have a balcony . He would have liked to have done it at Windsor too.”

The chapel is rooted in tradition. In addition to being the site of the Order of the Garter (the senior order of British Chivalry established in 1348 by Edward III), it is also where several royals are buried.

Within the chapel there are tombs of 10 monarchs, including Henry VIII, Charles I, King Edward IV, King Edward VII, King George III, King George IV, King William IV and King George V.

Harry’s great-grandparents, King George VI, and The Queen Mother were also laid to rest there, as was Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret. It is also the planned burial site for the Queen herself.

