DWTS’ Jordan Fisher Explains How Watching ‘Mixed Kid’ Corbin Bleu Inspired Him to Pursue Acting

Jordan Fisher is crediting Corbin Bleu for inspiring him to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

On Monday’s Dancing with the Stars, Bleu made a special guest appearance on the reality dance competition series. For the show’s Trio Night, Bleu, who was the runner-up on season 17 of the ABC show, was paired with Fisher and Lindsay Arnold for their salsa number.

“It is Trio and we have the best male contestant to have ever done the show — I think in my opinion — Corbin Bleu,” the former Hamilton and Grease Live! star, 23, said of Bleu, 28, during rehearsal.

“We’ve been friends for years and had such parallel careers, but we’ve never actually worked together,” shared Fisher.

When it was revealed that Bleu would be joining the dancing duo for week eight, Arnold joked of the moment the pair embraced, “you two locked eyes and I was just not in the room anymore. I got stuck in that bro hug and I liked it.”

For Fisher, having Bleu join him on the ballroom floor was a personal, full circle moment.

“From career to the look to the personality, it’s kind of like looking in a mirror. I remember watching High School Musical, he came on and I was like, ‘Whoa! He looks like me! I’ve never seen a mixed kid doing film and TV,’ ” Fisher said of Bleu, who starred as Chad Danforth on the Disney Channel production.

“That was the moment where I went, ‘That’s what I want to do. That’s what I want to do,’ ” said Fisher.

After the trio delivered their salsa to audiences, they were awarded rave reviews — and a perfect 30/30 — from the judges.

“I have no words. The unison was sick!” said Carrie Ann Inaba. “You guys were absolutely amazing! I loved the way you borrowed each other’s styles. You didn’t just dance your own dance — you guys learned from each other and were even better.”

“Normally they say two’s company, three’s a crowd. On this occasion, three was perfect,” said Len Goodman.

Added Bruno Tonioli, “This dance I think will go down in Dancing with the Stars history.”

“I was like, ‘Hey, this is what I want. Let’s make it happen!’ ” Arnold explained of telling Fisher and Bleu about the choreography for the dance. “These two stepped up to the plate, they gave me everything all week and I could not be more proud of them!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

