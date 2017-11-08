Drake Collects Hermès Birkin Bags to Give to His Future Wife

In case you need just one more reason to adore Drake, we have one for you. The hopeless romantic rapper just revealed the sweetest (and most extravagant) thing he’s been saving up for the day he finds the woman he’ll marry.

The 31-year-old rapper revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he’s been collecting Hermès Birkin bags — one of the most elusive status symbol accessories you can get — for years, in the hopes of one day gifting the collection to “the woman I end up with.” (Rihanna, are you listening?)

The Birkin bag, which has a long waitlist and can retail anywhere from $5,000 to $300,000, was conceived in when actress Jane Birkin was on the same flight as Hermes’ boss Jean-Louis Dumas and complained to him about not being able to find a good leather weekend bag. Thus, the iconic celeb-loved handbag was born!

Today, the luxurious accessory is still one of the most in-demand handbags in the world, adored by stars like the Kardashians, Victoria Beckham, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Stars have an easier time moving up the wait list than the average person (as you can see from Kris Jenner’s Birkin closet), and Kim Kardashian has become one of the biggest collectors of the style. After giving birth to her daughter North, age, the star admitted the used a black Birkin as a diaper bag to tote around baby essentials like “all-natural lollipops and Minnie Mouse pajamas.” And husband Kanye West even gifted Kardashian a one-of-a-kind hand-painted Birkin featuring nude bodies for a Christmas gift one year.

Without eyeballing Drake’s “future wife” Birkin collection, we can’t estimate the total cost, but we do know they’re definitely not cheap. Last year, one white Diamond Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Birkin (which, yes, Kim also owns) was auctioned off for $300,168 at Christie’s Hong Kong, making it the most expensive handbag sold in history.

So, if you dream of one day having a Birkin of your own, there’s two ways to do it: be prepared to shell out a lot of cash, or marry Drake. You choose!

